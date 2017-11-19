Claude Puel Admits Frustration That Vincent Kompany Was Not Given a Red Card in Foxes Defeat

November 19, 2017

It has been difficult for many teams this season to face the juggernaut that is Manchester City, as they continue to dominate both domestically and in the Champions League so far this season.

The Citizens brushed aside the Foxes in a one-sided 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City, but Claude Puel admitted to the official website that the outcome might have changed if defender Vincent Kompany was punished correctly with a second yellow card.

“My first feeling is of frustration because we started the game very well with good organisation," admitted Puel. "It was a fantastic first move between [Vicente] Iborra and Jamie Vardy. I think it should have been a red card. All this can change the game. It was the first incident against us.

“We know this team, they are a fantastic team and for me the best in Europe at the moment. Once we conceded it was difficult to get back into the game. We tried to push sometimes but every attack it was difficult for us because it was good for them to play with the two goals so they could counter attack us.”

Looking back on a disappointing loss, as a manager you analyse every little detail that might have gone your way for or against you, especially when the likes of Leicester City face a top six opposition. For Puel, too many mistakes cost his side dearly against the Premier League leaders.

“The first 30 minutes was interesting with good a level, good organisation and good use of the ball with good opportunities on the attack and counter attack," added the newly appointed Foxes manager.

"The last 15 minutes before half time were more difficult because there was too much space between our lines and the first goal was hard to accept because it came just before half time.

“We came back with good intention in the second half and we could have scored, but we hit the post and then on the counter attack we conceded the second goal. It was a good goal but also difficult to accept."

