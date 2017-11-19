Dimitar Berbatov Reveals What Tottenham Stars Told Him About Working Under Pochettino

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that some of Tottenham's top stars talked up the impressive man-management skills of Mauricio Pochettino to him.

The Argentinian coach has forged a reputation as being one of world football's top young coaches for turning Spurs into genuine Premier League title challengers over the past couple of years, with many of the opinion that it'll only be a matter of time before he claims his first piece of silverware.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Pochettino has slowly been building the side since his arrival from Southampton in 2014, and has drilled an impressive pressing game and fluid attacking style into the team.

Another thing the former Espanyol coach has received plaudits for is the way he is able to fire up his players, and it is evident how much they all respect him.

According to Berbatov, who spent two seasons at White Hart Lane, some of the dressing room have informed him just how satisfied they are working under him.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

He revealed, as quoted by the Sun: "They are building a great stadium, they have a great squad, a great coach, the training ground is fantastic. They have everything to be a great team. Footballers speak with each other constantly and everybody is telling me Pochettino is a great manager. A great man-manager."

Evidence of his man-management skills were on show when he took Kyle Walker out of the picture last season amidst transfer speculation, and the way he handled Danny Rose following his explosively honest interview in the summer.

