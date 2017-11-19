Gary Neville Gives Praise to Arsenal for 2-0 Win Over Derby Rivals Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal's 2-0 victory over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur came as a crucial win for the Gunners as they see themselves only a point behind the Lilywhites on the Premier League table.

Sky Sports pundit and Manchester United legend Gary Neville gave words of high appraisal on his podcast for the home side, saying the performance was as good as he as ever seen Arsenal play.

"I didn't think Arsenal would lose before the game being honest because I think after international duty, to go away from home at 12.30pm, is not easy," he said.

"But that's as good as I've seen Arsenal, it really is. I wondered after ten minutes would they be able to keep it up?

"But it was a really, really good performance. Overall my assessment of the game today was Arsenal were absolutely fantastic from number one to 11. There wasn't a poor performer."

Neville believes Arsenal's attacking trio of Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil were key in the win against Spurs as the performed to the best of their abilities.

"Today they were fantastic and I couldn't speak highly enough about Sanchez. He's a brilliant player.

"I thought Lacazette's positions were sensational and caused real problems for Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen in terms of tying them back."

With Ozil being the Man of the Match, Neville believes the German should keep the same form week in and week out if Arsenal want to challenge for the title.

"Ozil is fantastic on the ball. A great decision maker but he can become despondent. His body language can set the tone for the rest of the actual players on the pitch and the stadium."

If the solidity in form continues upfront, Neville believes that the rest of the squad will follow in great from behind them.