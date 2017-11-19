Hammers Skipper Mark Noble Reveals Who He Thinks Is the Best Player at West Ham

West Ham Captain Mark Noble has lifted the lid on a few of his teammates.

The midfielder sat down with Adam Smith on Sky Sports' Soccer AM, and was asked certain questions about the team, including who's the best all-round player.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"Manuel Lanzini," he said after being thrown the question. "I love the way he plays, he's one of those players that you can watch and admire the way he moves with the ball and glides past players."

Lanzini, 24, has been at West Ham for two years now, joining the club on loan from Abu Dhabi-based side Al Jazira on loan in 2015 and then making the deal permanent the following year.

SLAVEN BILIC WENT ABROAD IN HIS LAMBORGHINI BROUGHT US A BACK A LITTLE GEM MANUEL LANZINI — Eugene (@SmilingToure) November 18, 2017

The Argentinian attacking midfielder has gone on to make 67 Premier League appearances for the Hammers so far, scoring 15 goals in the process, and is already a huge fan favourite.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona were all said to be monitoring the player during the summer, but much to the team's delight, he stayed put.

Lanzini started this season injured, having picked up a knee problem during pre-season, and he aggravated it during the team's 3-0 loss to Newcastle in August. He has since returned to the side, though, making six appearances, scoring one goal and delivering a pair of assists.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are in a period of transition, having axed Slaven Bilic and replaced him with David Moyes. And Lanzini will be counted upon to help save the club's season, with relegation seemingly a huge possibility.