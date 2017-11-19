Hammers Skipper Mark Noble Reveals Who He Thinks Is the Best Player at West Ham

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

West Ham Captain Mark Noble has lifted the lid on a few of his teammates.

The midfielder sat down with Adam Smith on Sky Sports' Soccer AM, and was asked certain questions about the team, including who's the best all-round player.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"Manuel Lanzini," he said after being thrown the question. "I love the way he plays, he's one of those players that you can watch and admire the way he moves with the ball and glides past players."

Lanzini, 24, has been at West Ham for two years now, joining the club on loan from Abu Dhabi-based side Al Jazira on loan in 2015 and then making the deal permanent the following year.

The Argentinian attacking midfielder has gone on to make 67 Premier League appearances for the Hammers so far, scoring 15 goals in the process, and is already a huge fan favourite.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona were all said to be monitoring the player during the summer, but much to the team's delight, he stayed put.

Lanzini started this season injured, having picked up a knee problem during pre-season, and he aggravated it during the team's 3-0 loss to Newcastle in August. He has since returned to the side, though, making six appearances, scoring one goal and delivering a pair of assists.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are in a period of transition, having axed Slaven Bilic and replaced him with David Moyes. And Lanzini will be counted upon to help save the club's season, with relegation seemingly a huge possibility.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters