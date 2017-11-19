Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Tips Mohamed Salah to Bag 25 Goals This Season

Liverpool legend and Sky Pundit Jamie Carragher has tipped Mohamed Salah to score at least 25 goals this season as he hails him as the 'signing of the season.' Having signed for £36.9m this summer, Salah has adjusted seamlessly to Jurgen Klopp's side.

With the Egyptian netting twice against Southampton on Saturday in a comprehensive 3-0 win, Salah placed himself on the perch of the Premier League's top scorer - with nine goals already this season.

According to Jamie Carragher, writing for the Telegraph, no other player in the league: "Has had more impact than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah." Carragher likened Salah's impact to that of Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, who has scored 11 goals in all competitions.

Carragher said: "Romelu Lukaku has also made an immediate impression at Manchester United – who have made a better start to this season - but Salah has only one goal fewer than the centre-forward. It is some goal rate."

With his dynamic pace along with intelligent and incisive running replicating the impact of Sadio Mane - who signed for the Reds the previous season for £35m, Carragher pointed out:





"Paying over £35 million seemed risky, but as was the case with Mane, Salah already looks to be worth more than he cost."





The comparisons are clear but Salah has blown the Senegalese's scoring record out of the water - he's already scored more in all competitions that Mane managed all year.

"When I saw Salah score his first for the club at Watford on the opening day" said Carragher, "I felt this was a player who would score 15 this season. I underestimated. He is on schedule to get 25. The Egyptian is more than a traditional winger. He is a wide striker with the ability to get into goalscoring positions every time he plays."

The 25-year-old has struck fear into every defence he's faced this year, yet, many were quick to criticise the acquisition in the summer, with speak of Salah being labelled a 'Chelsea reject.'

Alongside names such as Kevin De Bruyne, Filipe Luis, Juan Cuadrado and the aforementioned Romelu Lukaku - Salah is clearly in good company.

Recording nine league strikes in a red shirt faster than names such as Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez - Salah looks on course for a record-breaking season at this rate.

Since the departure of Luis Suarez in 2015, the most goals any Liverpool player had scored in a season was 14 by Coutinho last season - Salah's 15 have now beaten this tally already, 'The King of Egypt' has arrived.