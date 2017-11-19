Liverpool Set to Battle With Chelsea & Arsenal for Shakhtar Donetsk Winger Bernard

Liverpool are set to fight Chelsea and Arsenal for the signature of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard, UOL have reported.





The Brazil international is out of contract at the end of this season, and is expected to let it run down in the hope of a move.





Bernard is reportedly looking to remain in Europe, although Shakhtar could attempt to extend his contract in January.

The Ukrainian club do not want to lose their star player on a free transfer, and have set a seemingly affordable asking price of £11.5m.





Bernard has scored six goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for Shakhtar so far this season, already an improvement on his totals of the past three seasons.





The diminutive forward has caught the eye in the Champions League, bagging an excellent brace in his side's victory over Feyenoord.

Bernard is versatile, capable of playing on either side or through the middle and could be considered something of a bargain for the Premier League clubs reportedly interested.





It could be that Arsenal is the most likely destination for the 25-year-old, with the Gunners expected to soon be looking for a replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

This is not the first time that Bernard has been linked with a move to England's top flight. There was speculation of a move to Tottenham under Andre Villas-Boas in 2013, but a dip in form meant that a transfer never materialised.