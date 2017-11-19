Man City Defender Facing Up to 6 Weeks Out With Hamstring Injury as Pep Slams England Boss Southgate

Manchester City defender John Stones could face an injury lay-off of up to six weeks after he limped out against Leicester in Saturday.

The 23-year-old pulled up clutching his hamstring when in pursuit of the ball in the 28th minute at the King Power, and the former Everton man was subsequently replaced by Eliaquim Mangala.

28. Concerns for John Stones who's pulled up in pursuit of the ball. Looks like his hamstring and that could be John's game over 😩



It is a huge blow for City given the way Stones has started the new campaign - the Englishman has been a star performer in defence under Pep Guardiola, who has already identified a scapegoat for the incident; Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

The irked Spaniard said after the game in his press conference: "Before the international 'friendly' games, John played ninety minutes ninety minutes ninety minutes. After playing two games ninety minutes at the end, the body is the body so..."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

There was particular emphasis on the word 'friendly' leaving nothing to the imagination about who Guardiola thought had contributed to Stones' injury.

Stones will be greatly missed over a busy period, but City were able to welcome back club captain Vincent Kompany at the King Power.

The Belgian star was a little shaky in parts during his return, but can perhaps be forgiven for being a little rusty after nursing a calf injury for the past two months.

Guardiola added, via the BBC: "I am really impressed because he's had more than two months injured and had one international game against Gibraltar, and to play at that level shows how strong he is in his mind."