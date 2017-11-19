Man City Defender Facing Up to 6 Weeks Out With Hamstring Injury as Pep Slams England Boss Southgate

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Manchester City defender John Stones could face an injury lay-off of up to six weeks after he limped out against Leicester in Saturday.

The 23-year-old pulled up clutching his hamstring when in pursuit of the ball in the 28th minute at the King Power, and the former Everton man was subsequently replaced by Eliaquim Mangala.

It is a huge blow for City given the way Stones has started the new campaign - the Englishman has been a star performer in defence under Pep Guardiola, who has already identified a scapegoat for the incident; Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

The irked Spaniard said after the game in his press conference: "Before the international 'friendly' games, John played ninety minutes ninety minutes ninety minutes. After playing two games ninety minutes at the end, the body is the body so..."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

There was particular emphasis on the word 'friendly' leaving nothing to the imagination about who Guardiola thought had contributed to Stones' injury.

Stones will be greatly missed over a busy period, but City were able to welcome back club captain Vincent Kompany at the King Power.

The Belgian star was a little shaky in parts during his return, but can perhaps be forgiven for being a little rusty after nursing a calf injury for the past two months.

Guardiola added, via the BBC: "I am really impressed because he's had more than two months injured and had one international game against Gibraltar, and to play at that level shows how strong he is in his mind."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters