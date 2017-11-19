Manchester United Lining Up Bid for Out-Of-Favour Chelsea Star Willian Ahead of January Window

Jose Mourinho will be looking to line-up a fresh bid for forgotten Chelsea star Willian in this coming January transfer window.

Willian was expected to follow fellow team-mate Nemanja Matic to Old Trafford in the summer, however, Mourinho was unable to persuade the Brazilian to part ways with Chelsea.

The winger has failed to secure a play in Antonio Conte's starting XI following his change to the 3-4-3 formation and has become a mere shadow of the playmaker who starred in Mourinho's Chelsea side of the past.

The 29-year-old admitted that he held talks with United boss in the summer about a potential move before deciding to remain in London and try to fight for his place in Chelsea's future.

Willian revealed to  AOL: "I had contact with Manchester United but I was not close to leaving. 

"Of course, sometimes you get upset that you’re not playing. ‘But that doesn’t mean you do not like the club or the people who work there."

Chelsea have reportedly been willing to deal the winger after having spent three-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge with him also being linked to a move to PSG for fellow countryman Lucas Moura.

Mourinho has seemingly constructed a lengthy transfer list as David Luiz has also come up in conversation with a potential big-name signing, with the defender reportedly falling out with Conte over his strict training regime.

The Portuguese man has been attempting to improve his team out-wide ever since his bid for Ivan Perisic of Inter Milan had failed in the summer, with the likes of Lucas Moura being linked to a move.

With United looking to chase their cross-town rivals for the Premier League crown, Mourinho will stop at nothing to bolster his squad this January, therefore, rumours and speculation surround the Red Devils is to be expected.

