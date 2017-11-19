Maurizio Sarri Says Napoli Could Have Done Better After Home Win Over AC Milan

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri was happy, but not particularly impressed, with his team's performances on Saturday night. 

The Serie A leaders defeated Vincenzo Montella's AC Milan thanks to the likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Piotr Zielinski, who gave Napoli a double lead. 

Alessio Romagnoli's goal during stoppage time was of no help to the Rossoneri, who returned to Milan having lost their sixth game out of 13. 

Sarri told Mediaset Premium: “It wasn’t our sharpest performance, yet looking overall we allowed hardly anything and created eight clear scoring opportunities, so that’s good in the circumstances.

“Our tempo dropped in the second half and we sat too deep, but despite that, we didn’t allow many real chances. Almost everyone was off on international duty, so our fitness levels could not have been perfect.

“I am sorry we conceded a goal in stoppages from distance, because it would’ve been nice to keep a clean sheet. Mario Rui did well, but right now he hasn’t the minutes in his legs after such a long injury lay-off. He did very well while he had the legs.”

Striker Insigne scored a stunning though controversial goal, thus avenging his exclusion from Gian Piero Ventura's during Italy's World Cup playoffs against Sweden. 

Sarri was asked whether he would have made the same choice in a similar situation: “I would not leave Insigne out, but each tactician is the result of his experiences and Ventura always played with two up front.


“I did not like the way the media tore Ventura apart, because when there is a loss like that, the blame is to be shared around, never just apportioned to one man."

He also denied rumours that he might become Italy's new manager: "At the moment I am enjoying training these lads and working every day on the field. We’re doing well and hope to achieve something at the end of it.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters