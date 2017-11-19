New West Ham Boss David Moyes May Be Forced to Play Winston Reid Against His Wishes

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

David Moyes has admitted to the London Evening Standard that he may be forced to play centre-back Winston Reid against Watford at Vicarage Road.

In what will be Moyes's first game in charge at West Ham, he will be taking on Watford, where he will be looking to get off to a flying start in his new managerial position.

However, it will not be an easy task for the Scotsman, who has been hit with a serious team selection dilemma, as his team have been plagued with injury concerns at the centre-back position.

Reid was active during the international break as his New Zealand side faced Peru on Wednesday night in a World Cup qualification game.

The hotly contested game saw Peru come out on top with a 2-0 victory, ultimately seeing New Zealand's campaign fall short of expectations.

In the wake of the defeat, Reid made his way back to England, however, Moyes is wary about playing him in the game against Watford, but may be forced to do so with the current injury situation at the club.

“Winston Reid will be the last one back today and in a perfect world we maybe wouldn’t use him on Sunday,” Moyes said.

“We’re a bit short in central defence so we’ll see how he is.”

The game at Vicarage Road will mark the Former United boss's 500th game in the Premier League but with pressure from the board to improve on the dreary start to the season, there will not be much time for Moyes to celebrate the milestone.

