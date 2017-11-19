Paul Pogba Explains Emotionally-Charged Celebration During Manchester United Win Over Newcastle

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Paul Pogba has explained that his emotion-filled goal celebration on his return to action against Newcastle United on Saturday was dedicated to those suffering from slavery in Libya. 

The France international recorded his first appearance in a Red Devils shirt since September after overcoming a thigh issue which forced him to miss 12 games. 

However, during his comeback it was like he had never been away, with the 24-year-old setting up Anthony Martial for United's equaliser before netting the third himself in their 4-1 rout. 

Pogba celebrated the goal by putting his wrists together whilst wheeling away in celebration, and has since explained, via Instagram, as to why he did so. 

"While very happy to be back, my prayers go to those suffering slavery in Libya", the midfilder wrote in the aftermath of playing a crucial role in helping his side claim all three points. 

"May Allah be by your side and may this cruelty come to an end!"

The Frenchman also thanked fans for their support during the fallout of his comeback with a separate post on the social media platform, writing: "Merci to everybody who was there for me during my recovery, merci to all the fans, this one’s for you!"

Following the game Pogba admitted that it had been tough to watch United from the sidelines over the past two months, but is glad that he and teammates Zlatan Ibramiovic, who alsomade his return after a seven-month layoff, and Marcos Rojo were all back within the first-team squad again. 

"Of course, we won we got the three points that’s the most important thing", the former world's most expensive player told BT Sport, as quoted by the Mirror

"Zlatan came back, I came back and Marcos came back, we are happy.

"It hurts a lot [to watch from the sidelines] because you want to help the team and you can’t because you have to do your recovery."

