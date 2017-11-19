Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Line to Face Spurs Following Internal Ban for Behaviour Issues

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt another blow following their 2-0 north London derby defeat on Saturday, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to return when Spurs face up against Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.





The striker was handed an internal club ban after his antics whilst on international duty with Gabon last week, where he was caught partying. He also filmed a video on club grounds with a football freestyler which wasn’t authorised by Dortmund and, in turn, Aubameyang was omitted from the squad which faced Stuttgart on Friday night.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

However, that decision backfired, with Dortmund slumping to a 2-1 defeat, making it five Bundesliga matches without a win for the club.

Now, according to Dortmund’s chief executive Hans Joachim-Watzke, it seems that Aubameyang will be back in contention for Dortmund’s crucial clash against Spurs on Tuesday, where they look to keep their already slim hopes of a place in the last 16 alive.

Borussia Dortmund: Have lost three Bundesliga games in a row for the first time since Sept-Nov 2014 (5 in a row) #VFBBVB pic.twitter.com/8uHqnGGnRD — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 17, 2017

Reported by Goal, Watzke revealed: "A squad needs rules and, every now and then, you have to sharpen your senses. The decision is up to Peter Bosz and the coach has complete support from all sides. Auba is still a great guy. He will be back to normal on Tuesday. But he has no special rights – you have seen that again."

After the recent controversy surrounding Aubameyang, rumours have reignited that the Gabon international could leave the club in January, rumours which Watzke has firmly brushed off.

"It's not about selling a player, that is complete nonsense," he continued. "But you have to sanction things. It's like a family, you have to step in at some point. But he is our player and remains our player."