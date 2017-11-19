REVEALED: Two Failsafes That Could Stop Jose Mourinho Leaving Manchester United for PSG

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's future with the club continues to be cast in doubt, with a move to Paris Saint-Germain consistently being tipped, however there are two major stumbling blocks the Ligue 1 side may have to overcome in order to land their man, according to the Daily Mail.

The 54-year-old fuelled the potential switch earlier in the season, stating that he would, one day, like to manage the big spenders.

It has long been suggested that the Parc des Princes hierarchy are keen to replace current manager Unai Emery, and that the Portuguese man is a serious contender on the Qatari owners' shortlist.

However, it has since emerged that United chiefs have two potential failsafes in place in order to prevent them from losing their highly acclaimed boss.

It is thought that Red Devils chiefs are working hard in order to secure five priority targets over the coming months that the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager has identified.

Of course, as you would expect, Los Blancos and former Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly top of that list, however whether the Old Trafford chiefs see outlaying an expectedly huge asking price for an ageing attacker remains to be seen.





Elsewhere within the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium ranks, Gareth Bale is another name tipped to be on Mourinho's wishlist alongside Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, although there is suggestions that the Frenchman has already agreed to join Barcelona come the end of this season.

Two maybe more slightly realistic targets for the north west giants are those of Emil Forsberg from RB Leipzig and Carlos Soler of Valencia, who both have shone in equally impressive campaigns so far for their sides.

However, simply signing players may not be enough to deter the Portuguese manager's exit from Old Trafford, but his current deal may be.

There have been reports that Mourinho is unhappy he did not receive a pay rise following on from his first season in the job, in which United secured three pieces of silverware and qualified for the Champions League.

However, in his ongoing contract it has been revealed that the Red Devils chiefs have the power to extend his stay by a further 12 months should they wish to, meaning if PSG were to come in for the 'special one' they would be forced to pay a cool £30m in compensation to the Premier League side.