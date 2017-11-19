Toffees Forward Vows to Become 'Better and Better' to Lift Side Away From Relegation

Oumar Niasse has pledged to Everton fans that he will do all he can to help his club climb away from their dismal start to the campaign. In a post-match interview after the his side's draw against Crystal Palace, he told the Everton.com that he will "keep running" and reassured the fans that he is “getting better and better”.

Niasse was pivotal in Everton's fight for their draw on Saturday at Selhurst Park, who twice fell behind to their hosts, and twice equalised to earn a vital draw. Niasse was given a chance to lead the Everton attack on one of his rare starts for the club, winning his side a penalty, which Leighton Baines slotted home.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

The Senegalese then repaid David Unsworth's faith in him when his side pounced on a Palace mistake that saw Niasse through one-on-one with Palace keeper, Julian Speroni, which he cooly found the net.

Everton twice had to cancel out Palace goals - James McArthur scoring in the opening minute, and later Zaha tapping in a goal just before half time - though, Niasse spoke after the game about the magnitude of leaving with a point.

“The past few months have been difficult but it is always good to get a point, especially away from home, and now we need to work for next week (away at Southampton),” said the 27-year-old.

Niasse provided a candid self-assessment about his time at Everton so far: “It is difficult for me, because for two seasons in a row I did not have a proper pre-season,” said Niasse.

His goal in Saturday's game took him to five goals this season in the Premier League, excluding his one goal in cup competitions. Its an impressive tally especially considering this was only his third start in the Premier League this season.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Though, the Senegalese forward hasn't rested on his laurels, and has vowed to become better for his side's sake: “I have to work harder and keep running to get my fitness back. I am getting better and better "