In what was a match of many chances and some great saves, the luck still eluded West Ham and new boss David Moyes with the home side Watford eventually walking out deserving 2-0 winners.

With a first half goal from midfielder Will Hughes granting the home side a deserved lead going into half-time.

This was only added to going into the second half when star-performer and constant trouble maker Richarlison fired his side into a two goal lead over the visiting side who still have their evident troubles going forward and much work ahead for their new manager Moyes.

First blood was literally drawn by Watford within the first minute, with Hammers forward Carroll leading into an aerial duel with his signature elbows once more, giving debutant Marvin Zeegelaar a tough start to his Premier League career.

The opening 10 minutes were a scrappy, closely contested phase of play until the home side found the all important break-through.

A cross from full-back Zeegelaar finds it's way to Andre Gray, who on the swivel fires a shot bouncing off the defender and to the feet of teammate Hughes, who fires a clean left-footed effort into the far side of Joe Hart's goal.

West Ham created their first half-chance minutes later, when a Pablo Zabaleta burst on the right allowed the Argentine to fire a cross which was met by Carroll but lacking the power to beat Heurelho Gomes.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The ten minutes following Watford's opener saw the visitors take control of proceedings, but failing to break down a well disciplined back five.

The hosts had a penalty appeal on 22 minutes when Hughes drills a perfect pass into the feet of Richarlison just inside the Hammers 18-yard box only for the Brazilian to slip, with replays showing some contact, but nothing decisive Andre Marriner made the correct call.

With just under fifteen minutes until the interval, the home side came close once again with a classy give-and-go between Zeegelaar and Richarlison provided the space for the youngster to try and steer the ball past Hart, but Hart gets down smartly and Kiko Femenia blasts the follow up effort just wide.

The visitors first real deadly effort on goal came just a few minutes before the whistle when Mark Noble played in Cheik Kouyate, in one-on-one was stuffed but a great reaction save from Gomez to keep his side in the lead.

But this wasn't his final call-to-save in the first half, when another Zabaleta cross was met this time by Marko Arnautovic who made a quick reaction save to his right, then again to his left with a strong arm keeping out the Austrian before the end of the half.

The second half started in just as good a fashion for the hosts as Fermina drilled in a low cross for forward Gray to fire wide of the goal, failing to wrap his boot round the ball.

Only a couple of minutes passed when Kouyate found himself reeling from another great opportunity squandered when played in inch perfect by Arnautovic, the central midfielder shanking this chance high and wide.

In what was a rapid, end-to-end return the the contest, the 54th minute saw Hughes involved once more when he made a lay-off to Abdoulaye Doucoure, who shot first time with his right foot and curled his effort just wide, Hart stood helpless to the quick effort.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Five minutes later brought a great save from Hart as a corner delivery brought a great point-blank save from the England stopper after Adrian Mariappa's header.

But Watford finally doubled their lead when the ever troublesome Richarlison was played in off the counter-attack by Hughes, taking only a couple of touches and sliding the ball onto his left foot the Brazilian fired the hosts into a 2-0 lead.

With the game 15 minutes from time, Manuel Lanzini came close for Moyes' side when the Argentine calmly controlled the ball on the right side of the box and effortlessly drilled his shot past Gomez, only for Christian Kabasele to clear the shot off the line and continue to stand firm against the Hammers.

The visitors and their new boss getting more agitated by the sides lack of luck and finishing on the evening, with the game heading to a Watford win.

Hughes was finally brought off by Marco Silva five minutes from the end of the game, allowing the young England midfielder to get a well earned send-off by the home fans after an impressive display and performance from his side.

Despite the added eight minutes due to a nasty accidental stamp on Arnautovic, the added time brought no late hope for the Hammers as the home side were more than happy to sit and let the game play out to an uneventful and happy end for most of those inside Vicarage Road.

The sour taste of defeat once again will provide little hope for West Ham going forward and with the fans expressing their discontent to their owners during the match, Moyes needs to turn things around for the Hammers, fast!