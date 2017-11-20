11 Random Things That Have Happened in the 632 Days Since Saido Berahino Last Scored

You could say it's been a while since Saido Berahino last scored - 632 days to be specific - a long time in football, and an equally long time in the big wide world outside of the beautiful game.

A lot has happened since the former West Brom forward notched his last goal in February of last year against Crystal Palace - with the Eagles coincidentally being Berahino's opponent this coming weekend (cue the end of the drought).

Let's take a look at some of the biggest events that have occurred since the Burundi-born striker last saw the net ripple...

Leonardo DiCaprio finally won his precious Oscar

It became official just days after Berahino's last goal that Leonardo DiCaprio had finally won the Oscar he so desperately craved, and proceeded to end his victory speech with some passionate environmentalist views. Climate change IS real, people.

Image by Billy Meyers

Donald Trump actually won the presidential election...

Yep, Donald became the President elect in November of last year, beating Hillary Clinton to the post. Both terrible candidates in their own right, but hey ho, somebody had to win.

Image by Billy Meyers

PSG and Neymar Jr broke the world transfer record

Paris Saint-Germain shocked the footballing world when they splashed out a world record £200m on Barcelona's Brazilian starlet Neymar, and in doing so set the precedent for crazier fees in future. PSG, you have well and truly ballsed up the market, thanks.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Stoke signed the man in question for £12m

Stoke surprisingly took a £12m punt and signed the goal-shy man back in January of this year, despite the fact that he hadn't scored for almost 11 months around this time. Berahino, as aforementioned, still hasn't scored for the Potters and has far from repaid Mark Hughes' faith in him.

You have blinked roughly 18,201,600 times

And counting...

Image by Billy Meyers

BREXIT.

Yes, Brexit happened. 51.9% of United Kingdom participants voted to leave the European Union on 23rd June of last year, sparking outcry from younger voters who shall bear the consequences whilst the older population set upon ruining the country's future. Thanks guys.

Manchester City have spent £437m on players

A truly astounding figure, although you can't begrudge them for it given their current position at the moment...

Harambe...

Yep, we're bringing this up again (apologies). The much loved but unfortunate gorilla met his end in order to protect a young child who had fallen into his enclosure, much to the disappointment of thousands as uproar ensued. Harambe's legacy lives on through internet memes to this very day.

In early 2016, Harambe, a 17-year-old silverback gorilla was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo after a child... https://t.co/haELrJ4FXI — The Machine (@WelcomeMachine1) October 25, 2017

Leicester City won the Premier League

Amazingly, Claudio Ranieri's Foxes defied all odds (even the 5000/1 odds many bookies offered) to win the Premier League in just their second season since promotion from the Championship after escaping relegation by the skin of their teeth the previous season. The feat will go down in sporting history and may never be replicated, except when Roy Hodgson's mighty Eagles beat the drop this season... I can dream okay!

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Adam Johnson found guilty of underage sexual activity....

A less than humorous event, but a significant one nonetheless. Former Sunderland winger Adam Johnson was convicted in March of last year, and simultaneously ended his footballing career in a flash.

Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappe hadn't even scored a league goal

Yep, you've read that correctly. When Saido Berahino scored his last goal, both Rashford and Mbappe were yet to score their maiden league goals in professional football. Since then, the duo have netted a combined 57 goals in all competitions. C'mon Saido, that's embarrassing.