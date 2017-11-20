6 of the Best Moments From a Goal-Packed Weekend of Premier League Football

This Premier League promised a lot and certainly delivered, serving up match after match filled with goals and entertainment.

Arsenal made the biggest statement, beating a lacklustre Tottenham side 2-0 thanks to goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez, while Manchester City maintained their lead at the top of the table with a routine victory over Leicester.

Here are some of the best moments of another enthralling round of matches from England's top flight.

Best Goal

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

What a player Kevin De Bruyne is. The midfielder continues to impress as a major cog in City's well oiled machine, scoring a crucial second in the win over Leicester on Saturday.

The Foxes had just hit the post through a deflected Harry Maguire strike when City broke on the counter, Leroy Sane laying it off to De Bruyne just outside of the area.

The Belgian then smashed an arrowed screamer into the top right corner, leaving Kasper Schmeichel flapping at thin air and wrapping up the three points for Pep Guardiola's side.

Best Save

He's had his critics in the past but Heurelho Gomes is now a reliable Premier League goalkeeper capable of pulling out some genuine world class saves.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

If his instinctive right-hand claw to stop Marko Arnautovic's header was good, the follow-up to deny the Austrian from point-blank range was downright outrageous.

West Ham had their chances in David Moyes' first game in charge but were too wasteful in front of goal as Watford won 2-0 thanks to strikes from Will Hughes and Richarlison.

Best Assist

Alvaro Morata has started well at Chelsea, but his performances in the Premier League may have gone somewhat under the radar due to other prominent strikers' equally impressive showings.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Spaniard opened the scoring against West Brom before his exquisite flick from Cesc Fabregas' firm pass sent Eden Hazard through on goal, the 26-year-old cooly rounding Ben Foster to tap in.

Morata now has eight goals and four assists in 11 league games for the Blues.

Best Return From Injury

Paul Pogba comes close in this one after scoring and assisting in Manchester United's 4-1 victory against Newcastle, but we can't ignore Bournemouth hat-trick hero Callum Wilson.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Having made an appearance from the bench against Chelsea before starting against the Magpies, Wilson was given the full 90 minutes against Huddersfield and repaid Eddie Howe's faith with a treble of strikes.

Wilson has had his injury problems in the recent past, so let's hope he can stay fit and keep scoring goals.

Best Social Media Reaction

It's fair to say those running Arsenal's Twitter account were happy with the Gunners' north London derby win.

Here's a selection of tweets that sum up just how happy Arsenal were with their statement victory...

✅ First north London derby appearance

✅ First north London derby assist

✅ First north London derby win



A perfect introduction to #AFCvTHFC for @LacazetteAlex pic.twitter.com/Vz1WvvYQqJ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 18, 2017

Short and sweet - but straight to the point



Well said, @MesutOzil1088 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jfoCf6pt52 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 18, 2017

Waking up after a north London derby win like... pic.twitter.com/WAzuQYI4Ux — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 19, 2017

Get the general gist?

Best Dive

Oumar, look out, there's a sniper in the stands!

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The way the 27-year-old flopped after running into Scott Dann was pretty shocking, and you can't help but feel for Crystal Palace and their fans after referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot, with Leighton Baines converting the penalty.

There's talk of a retrospective ban for Niasse, and it would be difficult to argue against such a suspension being issued.