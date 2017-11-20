'Always Gave 110%': Steven Gerrard Talks Up Former Teammate Dirk Kuyt Ahead of Legends Match

Former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard played alongside some of the world's best players during his time as a Reds' player.

And he's very excited to do so again when the Liverpool Legends host Bayern Munich at Anfield in March next year.

AFP/GettyImages

The ex-England international was particularly full of praise for former teammate Dirk Kuyt, who is down to take part in the match, having spent six wonderful years playing with the Dutch forward.

Gerrard describes Kuyt, who played for Liverpool from 2006 through to 2012, as a selfless player who always gave 110%. And he says he is looking forward to spending time with his past mate.

Speaking via Liverpool's official website, Gerrard said: "He [Kuyt] scored very important goals and he was a very selfless player. He did a lot of dirty work and running for the team.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Dirk was a teammate that you appreciated more than most because you knew in every training session and in every single game he would always give 110 per cent and that’s Dirk. That smile, that enthusiasm, that character that he showed, he had many great years here. It’s great to have him back and he will be welcomed into the team with open arms.





"Both Xabi and Dirk, I’m really looking forward to seeing them and spending some time with them.





"I don’t think you would be doing him a service by picking one. I think how you remember Dirk Kuyt is someone who stepped up at important times and he was always in the right place at the right time.

"You never really remember him for fantastic goals but for important goals. That’s what Dirk should be remembered for."