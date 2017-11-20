Amanda Staveley & PCP Partners Finally Table Takeover Bid for Newcastle United Worth £300m

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Financer Amanda Staveley, representing PCP Capital partners, has launched a bid of around £300m to buy Newcastle United from incumbent Mike Ashley.

Early reports from Sky Sports are claiming the bid was made last week and that no other offers are known to have been made at this stage, and that negotiations between the two parties could begin as early as next week.

Sources close to Ashley claim that the Sports Direct owner wishes to sell the club before Christmas after announcing his intention to sell the club in October after owning the majority shares in Newcastle since 2007.

Newcastle currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League, and although they suffered a 4-1 away defeat to Manchester United last weekend, they look to have adapted to life back in the Premier League nicely.

FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-WEST HAM

Ashley was subject to heavy criticism last summer due to a lack of money given to manager Rafa Benitez to buy players heading into Newcastle's first season back in the top flight. 

He also admitted in an interview he didn't have the kind of money to compete with the top clubs in the country, and that he gave what he could to the club.

The takeover of the club would be the first step in what the club hope to be a bright future at St. James' Park, as they look to become title challengers once again.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters