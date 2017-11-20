Antonio Conte Emerges as First Choice for Vacant Italy Job Following World Cup Failure

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte appears to be the first choice of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) when it comes to finding a new Azzurri head coach to replace Gian Piero Ventura, who was sacked in the wake of the country's shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.


FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio has hinted that, in an ideal world, Conte is number one, with a number of other high profile names also in on the radar.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"[Massimiliano] Allegri, [Roberto] Mancini, [Carlo] Ancelotti... I say getting warmer. And Conte? Fire," Tavecchio told Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Former Juventus coach Conte was previously the national team's boss for two years between 2014 and 2016, before returning to club football with Chelsea.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

His tactics saw Italy emerge as one of the early favourites to win Euro 2016 after fine displays in the group stage and a Last 16 masterclass against Spain. It was only a penalty shootout exit in the quarter finals that brought the dream to an end.

Italy's interest in Conte comes after months of speculation over his Chelsea future. The 48-year-old remains under contract until 2019, but has spoken of nostalgia for his homeland in recent weeks and has endured a difficult relationship with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Ventura was given the boot after Italy lost a two-legged against Sweden earlier this month, meaning the Azzurri will be missing from a World Cup for the first time since 1958, 60 long years, when the 2018 competition kicks off in Russia next summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters