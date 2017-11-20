Chelsea Talisman Eden Hazard Says His Body Feels Rejuvenated Thanks to Injury Lay-Off

Belgium and Chelsea star Eden Hazard has returned to form with three goals in his last three Premier League games for the Blues.

His brace against West Bromwich Albion helped Chelsea see off the Baggies in a resounding 4-0 victory on Saturday.

However, Chelsea fans have had to wait to see their star man Hazard back to his best this season, after the attacking midfielder fractured his ankle in June while on international duty with Belgium.

Hazard missed Chelsea's pre-season and opening three Premier League fixtures and only completed 90 minutes in the Premier League for the first time this season in October.

However, thanks to his long spell on the sidelines, Hazard says that his body feels better than ever and fully recovered.

"I am in good form. Since I came back from the injury I have been feeling good," said Hazard, via Standard Sport. "When you miss football for two months, you just want to be back on the pitch, especially when you watch the players and your team is playing and doing well."

4 Things We Learned From Chelsea's Rampant 4-0 Victory Over West Brom at the Hawthorns @ https://t.co/1sVHzEqiK5 — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) November 19, 2017

“It’s a bad thing to be injured, but I also think it was a good thing for my body to recover because I have played as a professional for 10 years now and I’d never had a big injury like this. It was the first time and it gave me two months’ recovery time."

"I’m feeling good now, the injury is in the past and I can concentrate on the future. The players help me a lot on the pitch and give me a lot of balls. I’m just happy with what I, and we, do."





Hazard was on hand to assist Alvaro Morata in the West Brom victory, while Morata returned the favour with an assist of his own for one of Hazard's goals.

It seems Hazard has fitted seamlessly back into the Chelsea side and the pair are linking up well to create a deadly force up top for the Blues.