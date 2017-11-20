Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Reveals That a New Goalkeeper Is Top of the January Shopping List

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace find themselves at the bottom on the division, after winning just once in twelve league matches. They are already five points off relegation safety and are in danger and falling even further behind if results do not improve under new manager Roy Hodgson. 

A January transfer window squad overhaul might be what Palace require in order to survive this season. They are lacking firepower up top after managing a league lowest goal tally of six so far this season. They are also leaking goals at the back and have conceded 24 league goals - the second highest in the division. 

Hodgson has revealed that ahead of the upcoming January window, a new goalkeeper will be a priority to sign. 

"We need a goalkeeper. We need a third goalkeeper, at least, to compete with those two," said the Palace boss, as reported by the Croydon Advertiser


"We need an extra body because all we have at the moment is a young lad and it would be very unfair at the moment if anything happened to the two senior ones to throw him in."

Young shot stopper Dion Curtis Henry has been named on the bench for Palace this season, but Hodgson feels that Henry is not ready to play in the Premier League yet.

After selling Steve Mandanda back to Marseille after just one season at Selhurst Park, Palace are left with just two senior goalkeepers. Wayne Hennessey and the recently recalled Julian Speroni. But at 38-years-old, Hodgson admits that Speroni, "Can't play forever."

For Hodgson, the January transfer window will perhaps not come quickly enough as the former England boss looks to strengthen his injury plagued squad. 

