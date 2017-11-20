Willian Shuts Down Transfer Rumors Linking Him With Move Back to Brazil

Chelsea attacker Willian has shut down a transfer rumor in the coolest of ways after being linked with a return to Brazil.

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

The 29-year-old, who began his career with Corinthians before moving to Shakhtar Donetsk and then Anzhi Makhachkala, joined Chelsea in 2013 and has since helped them win two Premier League titles.

However, having lost his regular starting place in the side as a result of Antonio Conte's changes, the Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the club next year.

One Brazilian journalist even claimed that the player was in discussions with Palmeiras over a move.

"Palmeiras and Willian are negotiating," Sandro Barbosa wrote. "Chelsea player liked the proposal and can play in the league in 2018. Remember that negotiating is not signing. But business is well underway."

Having seen the tweet, Willian promptly put the kibosh on more rumours with a polite but firm denial.

He replied by saying: "Hi Sandro, how are you? Sorry, but I'm not negotiating with Palmeiras and my manager has not received any contact from the club. I have no plans to return to Brazil at this time. Hugs!"

Willian has also been reported as being a target for former boss Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. However, the player has indicated that he wishes to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge .

"Of course I want to play every game, but I respect every decision because we have great players in the squad, so you have to respect Conte’s decision," he declared, via Metro. "But every player wants to play."

