'Featherweight' Adebayor Savages Former Arsenal Teammate Rosicky in Shocking Tirade

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor has taken aim at the Gunners, as well as his ex-teammate Tomas Rosicky, accusing the Czech of being soft.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

Rosicky missed an incredible 990 days through injury as an Arsenal player, and Adebayor has said that it wouldn't take much more than a greeting to leave him out of action for over two months.

Adebayor and Rosicky joined Arsenal the same year, 2006, before the Togolese striker left for Man City three years later. Rosicky suffered a number of fitness issues during his time at the Emirates, with knee tendon tears in 2008 almost ending his career.

Adebayor, seemingly unimpressed with Rosicky's level of physicality, told French reporters: "I was the strongest player on the team, despite the fact that I weighed 73kg. 

"Chelsea had Essien & Ballack in midfield. We had Rosicky. If you said as much as 'how are you' to him, he would then be injured for 2 and a half months."

The Togolese forward now plays for Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey, having suited up for Real Madrid, Spurs and Crystal Palace after leaving Manchester.


Rosicky, meanwhile, plays for Sparta Prague.

