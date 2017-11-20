Former Man City Star Says Guardiola Doesn't Need to Buy New Defender to Replace Injured Stones

Manchester City could be without defender John Stones for up to six weeks, according to Pep Guardiola. But the Spaniard doesn't need to replace his crocked centre-back by bringing in a new player in the next window - at least that's how Martin Demichelis sees it.

The former Everton man picked up a hamstring injury during the Citizens' win over Leicester on Saturday. And with Vincent Kompany no longer the main man at the back, despite being fit, the manager could be tempted to look to the market in January.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Demichelis, however, doesn't agree with the notion and believes that Guardiola will make the right decision for the team.

"It's only my opinion but, given the size of that squad, there is no need for them to rush out and buy someone to replace Stones for the short term," he told Sky Sports.

"Pep is there with the squad every day and he knows the current situation within the team and training. He'll make the decision but I think Manchester City can cover that."

Guardiola, meanwhile, has listed his options for centre-back moving forward.

“We have Manga and Vincent and Nico and of course Kyle and Danilo and Fernandinho can as well," he said, via MEN.

“Benjamin Mendy I think can as well. We have options in that position. We will find a solution. It will not be a problem.

“Always when you are champions, you have to handle the big situations, the tough situations.

“To win titles we need all the squad. On the other side, we have an opportunity to show we can cope with the problems we have because it is not easy to play 12 games with only three central defenders, one of them Vincent, only just back.”