Host of Clubs Chasing Leicester Forward Islam Slimani With Possibly January Move on the Cards

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani could be on his way out of the King Power this January, with a number of clubs in pursuit of the Algerian's signature.

Slimani arrived at Leicester in the summer of 2016, fresh of the Foxes winning the Premier League. Much was expected of the Algerian, but ever since his arrival he has failed to live up to the hype - with Le Buteur reporting that he has a number of options to revitalise his career. 

With a tally of 11 goals in 38 games for the Foxes, it is no surprise that Slimani is pushing for a move away, with Premier League sides Newcastle, Everton and West Ham all said to be interested in his services.

A move to any of these clubs could suit the Algerian. His style of play is physical and this could be the reason why he has failed to settle at Leicester. The style of football that the Foxes play is very fast and demands quick players, unfortunately for Slimani he does not quite fit the criteria.

As for sides like West Ham, Slimani could be suited more to their style of play, with the long ball being in use more often than not. As for Newcastle they are in need of a striker, with Spaniard Joselu currently misfiring, and could make their move in January. 

Watford could be another likely destination for the Algerian, with a reunion with former coach Marco Silva on the cards. The Hornets boss has not ruled out a move for his former player in the January transfer window as he looks to further strengthen his side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters