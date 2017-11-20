Host of Clubs Chasing Leicester Forward Islam Slimani With Possibly January Move on the Cards

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani could be on his way out of the King Power this January, with a number of clubs in pursuit of the Algerian's signature.

Slimani arrived at Leicester in the summer of 2016, fresh of the Foxes winning the Premier League. Much was expected of the Algerian, but ever since his arrival he has failed to live up to the hype - with Le Buteur reporting that he has a number of options to revitalise his career.

Algerian player, Islam Slimani is Leicester City's record signing. His transfer from Sporting CP cost £29.7 million. pic.twitter.com/KwAVJxeYzH — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) August 14, 2017

With a tally of 11 goals in 38 games for the Foxes, it is no surprise that Slimani is pushing for a move away, with Premier League sides Newcastle, Everton and West Ham all said to be interested in his services.

A move to any of these clubs could suit the Algerian. His style of play is physical and this could be the reason why he has failed to settle at Leicester. The style of football that the Foxes play is very fast and demands quick players, unfortunately for Slimani he does not quite fit the criteria.

As for sides like West Ham, Slimani could be suited more to their style of play, with the long ball being in use more often than not. As for Newcastle they are in need of a striker, with Spaniard Joselu currently misfiring, and could make their move in January.

Slimani says: "As I keep getting penalised I'll end up not getting picked anymore. I can't do my job anymore, it's driving me crazy." #Midol — Paul Eddison (@pauleddison) November 13, 2017

Watford could be another likely destination for the Algerian, with a reunion with former coach Marco Silva on the cards. The Hornets boss has not ruled out a move for his former player in the January transfer window as he looks to further strengthen his side.