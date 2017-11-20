Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Praises 'Raptor' Mauro Icardi After Brace in Win Over Atalanta

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has compared prolific striker Mauro Icardi to a "raptor pouncing on its prey" after his brace in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Atalanta.





The Argentine forward took his tally for the season to 13 as the Nerazzurri climbed to second in Serie A and extended their unbeaten start to the campaign.





And Spalletti was effusive in his praise of Icardi after his two match-winning headers in the second-half.

"Nobody had scored against Atalanta from a set-play, but Icardi did, because he's like a raptor pouncing on its prey," he told Mediaset Premium, quoted by Goal.

"Icardi is a champion, but I am one of those coaches who think a victory is always credited to the whole team. We allowed Atalanta very little, kept it tight, recreating those attacking movements that give you the advantage when trying to score.

"Inter have their own identity and tonight played like a mature team that knows when to wait for the important moment, knows where it wants to go and how to get there."

Such is Icardi's insatiable thirst for goals, he was quick to point out after the game that he was disappointed not to have taken his chance in the first-half.

"I made the most of those two great crosses," Icardi said. "I still have regrets over the first-half chance, as I should've scored that one too.

"It's an important victory because it's what we needed to do. We just had to focus on ourselves and to win."