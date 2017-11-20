Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Praises 'Raptor' Mauro Icardi After Brace in Win Over Atalanta

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has compared prolific striker Mauro Icardi to a "raptor pouncing on its prey" after his brace in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Atalanta.


The Argentine forward took his tally for the season to 13 as the Nerazzurri climbed to second in Serie A and extended their unbeaten start to the campaign.


And Spalletti was effusive in his praise of Icardi after his two match-winning headers in the second-half.

"Nobody had scored against Atalanta from a set-play, but Icardi did, because he's like a raptor pouncing on its prey," he told Mediaset Premium, quoted by Goal.

"Icardi is a champion, but I am one of those coaches who think a victory is always credited to the whole team. We allowed Atalanta very little, kept it tight, recreating those attacking movements that give you the advantage when trying to score.

"Inter have their own identity and tonight played like a mature team that knows when to wait for the important moment, knows where it wants to go and how to get there."

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Such is Icardi's insatiable thirst for goals, he was quick to point out after the game that he was disappointed not to have taken his chance in the first-half.

"I made the most of those two great crosses," Icardi said. "I still have regrets over the first-half chance, as I should've scored that one too.

"It's an important victory because it's what we needed to do. We just had to focus on ourselves and to win."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters