Jamie Redknapp Claims High Profile Spurs Exits Could Be on the Horizon After Summer Sale Backfires

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp has claimed that the club's decision to sell Kyle Walker has drastically backfired, and more high profile exits could follow.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were well beaten by Arsenal in Saturday's north London derby, and the loss was made worse with right-backs Serge Aurier and Kieran Trippier failing to create a single chance in their last two games.

JAMIE REDKNAPP: Tottenham have to start thinking like a big club if they are to be successful #TheVerdict https://t.co/AM6xHD2ZO4 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 20, 2017

Spurs looked they like had done well with the £54m sale of Kyle Walker to Man City in the summer, but the England man has been superb at his new club as they sit eight points clear at the table with Walker playing an integral role in their success.

Redknapp, who was played for Spurs between 2002 and 2005 told the Daily Mail that other star players could follow Walker out the door, starting with fellow full-back Danny Rose who has apparently fallen out with the Spurs boss.

The Sky Sports pundit also stated that if star left-back Rose was to leave, it would send a negative message to his teammates and give them little reason to stay at the club, especially with Europe's giants keeping a very close eye on Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Kane is said to be a prime target for Real Madrid, whilst Alli and Rose are also said to be targets for Barcelona and Man United respectively.

Pochettino has brought great success to Spurs since his arrival in 2014, but his side have often fallen short at the final hurdle, and Redknapp doesn't think the club's mentality has changed since he left them 12 years ago.