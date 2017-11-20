Liverpool Flop Ryan Babel Reveals Why He Wasn't Able to Succeed in the Premier League

Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel has blamed the style of Premier League football for his failure to produce his best form during a four-year spell at Anfield.

The Dutch international made 146 appearances for the Reds following his £15m arrival from Ajax Amsterdam, scoring 22 goals and registering 18 assists.

"As far as I can judge, English football is not for everybody," Babel told Sky Sports. "You need to have the lungs for it, you need to have the strength for it. That applies to me also, at this point I don't think I could survive in any team if it's not for my game.

"I liked mostly to play football on the ground and have a little bit of playing tactics rather than just up and down, long balls and second balls. That's not really my game.

"If there isn't a team that plays my type of game I don't think I could make a big difference. I have to be realistic."

After Babel opted to end his time at Liverpool, the 30-year-old moved to Germany to play for TSG Hoffenheim. Going on to return to hometown side Ajax, Babel has since had spells in Turkey, the UAE and Spain.

Now appearing to be settled back in Turkey with reigning champions Beşiktaş, having previously represented Kasimpasa in the Süper Lig, Babel is once again finding his best form and has been instrumental in the Black Eagles' domestic and European success.