Lorenzo Insigne Insists Napoli Have the 'Heart & Grit' to Win Serie A Title After Milan Victory

Lorenzo Insigne has called on Napoli to continue to show the "heart and grit" required to win Serie A after Saturday's 2-1 win over Milan.

The Italian winger was on the scoresheet along with Piotr Zielinski as the Partenopei extended their lead at the top to four points.

And Insigne has stressed the importance of winning games with similarly resilient displays as the season progresses.

"It was a great victory against a good side like Milan," he said, quoted by ESPN. "Aside from the tactics and technique, we needed heart and grit to win this game and we'll need those elements.

"We can do great things this season, we're giving it our all and hope that by the end of the day it'll be enough. We don't want to let the fans down."

Insigne was also asked about the disappointment of Italy's failure to reach the World Cup finals, but refused to criticise coach Gian Piero Ventura, who was sacked following last week's playoff defeat against Sweden.

"I don't like to cause controversy. He considered those to be the right men to reach the World Cup and I accept the decisions of the coach," Insigne added.

"I am sad because Italy are not going to the World Cup, not because I didn't play."

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, meanwhile, added: "I would not leave Insigne out, but each tactician is the result of his experiences and Ventura always played with two up front.

"I did not like the way the media tore Ventura apart, because when there is a loss like that, the blame is to be shared around, never just apportioned to one man."