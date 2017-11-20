Man City Flop Opens Up Weather Infamous Comments & Guardiola Following Ill-Fated Spell in England

Manchester City flop Nolito has opened up about his underwhelming season in England as he prepares to face Liverpool with new club Sevilla on Tuesday night.

The Spaniard's failure to settle in England was well documented, with the Andalusian particularly unconvinced by the weather in the north west.

Speaking about his daughter's skin colour, he infamously said: "she looks like she’s been living in a cave."





“Maybe there are some people with no sense of humour but no City fan has ever heard me talking down Manchester. It has positive things but it is like that: at 5pm it’s dark and it’s cold, the philosophy of life is different.

"Comments hurt you and hurt your family. People can say: ‘That’s part of the job.’ Yeah, right, but being insulted isn’t part of the job. One day, I’ll retire and it’s the person who’s left."

When questioned about Pep Guardiola - the man who brought him to Manchester - Nolito also hinted that the City manager lives and breathes the sport to an extent he himself just doesn't.

“Well, yes,” he said when asked if Guardiola is 'too serious'. “But that’s like lots of coaches. And, look, it’s not that I don’t take it seriously, [even if] I do take it differently: there are people who, if they don’t win, don’t eat. You have to eat, you’ve got to get up the next day. It saddens me that they suffer more than they need to because in the end it is a game

Nolito has scored twice in 14 games since his return to Spain, helping Sevilla to sit second in their Champions League group behind Liverpool, who travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday night.