Man Utd Lurk as Fresh Danny Rose Spurs Exit Speculation Fuels Talk of January Move

Danny Rose may have moved one step closer to a possible January move to Manchester United this weekend following a report of an angry reaction to his non-selection for the North London Derby on Saturday, a game which Tottenham lost 2-0 without him.





According to The Sun, Rose was 'angry' that he was made to train alone on Saturday morning rather than head to the Emirates Stadium with the rest of the squad.

That decision from manager Mauricio Pochettino came as a result of the player's recent long-term injury absence. But Rose apparently disagreed with the boss about his fitness and believed he was '100%' and therefore ready to play in the huge game.

Ben Davies got the nod instead, and Rose is said to fear that if it becomes a recurring pattern over the next few months he will be at risk of missing out on selection for England's World Cup squad.

United have been credited with interest in the left-back for some time and his latest 'bust up' with Pochettino and Spurs, coming just months after he appeared to criticise the club's ambition and transfer policy, has fed more rumours that a move to Old Trafford could be imminent.

United boss Jose Mourinho is still yet to trust Luke Shaw after months of persistent injury and fitness problems, with Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind the other options at left-back.

Pochettino has defended his decision to omit Rose at the weekend and spoke of his regret that the situation has come to this.

"Remember, we played without Danny for ten months, so we need to build up his fitness and for this game we decided it would be better for him to train rather than be on the bench," he said.

"I am an honest person and I am not happy about this. It's not good a situation is made when it is not an issue."