Max Allegri Hits Out at Sami Khedira and Juventus Defence After Shock Defeat to Sampdoria

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri criticised his Juventus defence that not only failed to keep a clean sheet but conceded three sloppy goals against Sampdoria in a 3-2 loss.

The loss means that Allegri's side are now four points off Napoli at the top of the table, in what could be a pivotal result in the race for the Scudetto this season. Despite late drama thanks to goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, it was too little too late for the Old Lady.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

As quoted by Football Italia, Allegri said: “We’ve got to sort ourselves out, as we are conceding too many goals at the moment, especially away from home. Our only away clean sheet was against Milan. This was an unexpected slap that really made us lose our cool.

“The first Sampdoria shot turned into a goal thanks to a scuffed clearance. We needed patience after going 1-0 down and not to lose our sharpness, as there were 40 minutes to go, plenty of time to turn it around."

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

It was Federico Bernardeschi who scuffed the pivotal clearance, although his teammates shared some responsibility for the goal after failing to clear their lines previously. Overall, it was a defensive performance that left much to be desired as Juve suffered their second loss of the season. following an earlier defeat to Lazio.

Allegri also hit out at veteran midfielder Sami Khedira, saying: “If Khedira hadn’t stood there with his hand up appealing for offside. We wouldn’t have conceded the third goal. It was a bit like against Atalanta, as when we slow down the tempo, we run hugs risks. We’ve got to patch things up.”