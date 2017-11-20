Paul Scholes Finished His Career With Far Fewer Premier League Assists Than You Might Expect

Once described as the 'complete midfielder' by three-time FIFA World Player of the Year Zinedine Zidane and a 'role model' for four-time Champions League winner Xavi, Paul Scholes surprisingly managed fewer Premier League assists than...Stewart Downing and Peter Crouch...and the same number as former Bolton bruiser Kevin Davies.

In 499 Premier League appearances, Scholes is among a select group of players to have scored more than 100 goals. He was revered for his vision and passing ability, particularly in his later years as he dropped deeper into midfield, but only amassed 55 Premier League assists.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

It takes nothing away from his incredible career achievements, which include 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two Champions Leagues among other major honours, but remains a surprising statistic all the same.

Davies, who began his Premier League career at Southampton and Blackburn before settling at Bolton in 2003, registered the same number of assists - 55.

Downing, who went an entire season without a goal or assist during his time at Liverpool and now plays in the Championship with Middlesbrough, has 56 to his name in the Premier League.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The same can be said of 36-year-old Crouch, whose penalty area knockdowns have benefited many a strike partner or attacking midfielder over the years.

Scholes' former United teammate Eric Cantona managed 56 assists in only six seasons of Premier League football, an average of almost 10 per year. Scholes played 19 seasons, giving him an average of just under three per year.

Gareth Barry, now the Premier League's record appearance maker has made 64 assists in his career, despite spending much of it as a centre-back, left-back and defensive midfielder.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The all-time Premier League assister remains Ryan Giggs on 162, while Cesc Fabregas is second on the list, and highest among all active players, with 110. Frank Lampard (102) and Wayne Rooney (101) are the only other players to have surpassed 100 Premier League assists.