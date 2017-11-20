Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Selection Headache & States Young Phil Foden Is Ready to Start

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that the decision whether to start either Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus is his biggest selection headache ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Feyenoord on Tuesday evening, and that he believes youngster Phil Foden is ready to make his first senior start for the club.

While other managers in the Premier League, as well as Europe's elite competition, struggle to find new fangled ways of becoming prolific in front of goal, the Spanish manager is arguably faced with the issue of having too many goalscorers.





The Citizens possess some of the most outstanding attacking talent in the world, with stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane the envy of most.

24 match unbeaten run*



16 match winning run**



(* City record)

(** English record)



Seriously, this is getting silly. This isn't the Manchester City I started supporting 39 years ago. I want my money back! 😀 — Papa Bendibus (@PapaBendibus) November 18, 2017

However, easily Guardiola's most difficult challenge is choosing between the club's all-time top scorer, Aguero, and ridiculously talented youngster Jesus.

The 46-year-old's tactics of rotation between the two and starting the pairing together has evidently proved successful, with City currently eight points clear of nearest Premier League rivals Manchester United and well on their way to securing top spot in their Champions League group having already been guaranteed safe passage to the last 16.

However, ahead of the north west giants' European clash with Feyenoord on Tuesday, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has admitted he must choose one, and that is his hardest decision.

"Sergio is fit. Gabriel Jesus is fit. It is my toughest decision", Guardiola told the pre-match press conference, as quoted by the club's official Twitter account.

"There are a lot of games and they have to be ready to play well, even if it is from the bench."

#PEP: Sergio is fit. Gabriel Jesus is fit. It is my toughest decision. There are a lot of games and they have to be ready to play well, even if it is from the bench. — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 20, 2017

But not all is rosy in the garden for the Spaniard, with defender John Stones set to be ruled out for between four to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during their 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Guardiola was asked if up-and-coming midfielder Phil Foden, who grabbed the headlines during England's Under-17's successful World Cup campaign last month, could fit the bill and fill in for his fellow countryman at the back.

The answer was a resounding no, however, he does indeed believe the 17-year-old is ready to feature in the Citizens' first-team squad.

"Phil Foden can play in many positions but not central defence!", the 46-year-old added.

"We don’t have a big squad. It is not easy to play 12 games in a short space of time. I will like to see how we will react - how players will play in different positions than they are used to playing.

"Phil Foden is ready to start a game. Brahim (Diaz) as well. Two young players. I see them in training, in the World Cup, they are ready.

"They would not be training with us otherwise. The skills are there. The quality is there. We can help them with the speed."