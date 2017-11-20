Pep Guardiola Will 'Kill' Any First-Team Players Who Get Complacent for High-Flying Man City

Pep Guardiola has said that he will 'kill' any Manchester City players who let complacency creep into their game following the club's fantastic start to the season, according to Goal.

The Citizens are unbeaten across all competitions this season, their only draw of the campaign coming against Everton on matchday two in the Premier League.

Despite their stunning start to the season, Guardiola is working as hard as ever to make sure his side don't begin to ease off in the race for a first Premier League trophy since 2014.

"That is not going to happen because I am their manager," Guardiola responded when asked if there was a risk his players would become complacent.

"The team, that is not going to happen. I'll kill them. Complacency doesn't happen in my teams.

"They can play bad, teams are going to beat us, that happens.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"But if you see the team, they have the desire to have the ball and play. We are not a team that speculates about absolutely anything. That's not going to happen."

Manchester City secured an important 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne with the goals to get all three points against the former Premier League champions, Leicester City.

The Citizens are now getting ready to host Feyenoord in the Champions League and following their 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture at De Kuip in September, Guardiola will be confident of securing all three points.

Despite being winless in their last five games in the Eredivisie, the visitors on Tuesday will be boosted by the return of star striker Nicolai Jørgensen to their first-team, the Dane having missed the first fixture against Manchester City through injury.