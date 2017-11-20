Peter Bosz is facing an uphill battle to restore Borussia Dortmund's season. However, the 53-year-old is also facing a sterner test, one that could see his career as a top-flight manager end if die Schwarzgelben don't rediscover their early season form.

Bosz has seen his tactics chewed up and spat back out by the most unlikely sources in the Bundesliga in recent weeks, with the newly promoted duo of Hannover 96 and VfB Stuttgart both claiming three points against Borussia Dortmund.

The former Ajax manager is understood to now have two games to save his career in the Ruhr district, with a Champions League match against Tottenham coming just days before Dortmund host their rivals, Schalke 04, in the first Revierderby of the season.

The Dutchman would have been pinching himself after getting the phone call offering him a job at the Westfalenstadion, Bosz seemingly being given the manager's position in Dortmund after guiding Ajax to the Europa League final.

Despite the rather impressive achievement of reaching a European final with the youthful Ajax side he had at his disposal, Bosz's time in Amsterdam was far from a success.

Bosz was in charge of de Godenzonen for just 12 months and could only manage a second-place finish in the Eredivisie, allowing Feyenoord to end a near 20-year wait for a league title, while Ajax extended their drought to three years.

Prior to his time at the Amsterdam Arena, Bosz had a rather underwhelming managerial resúmé. The Dortmund coach got his first break in management just six months after retiring from professional football, the last club he played for being Japanese side JEF United.

He worked his way up the divisions in Dutch football with a number of clubs, failing to average more than 1.6 points per game until he had the opportunity to take charge of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

It was his achievements in the Ligat ha'Al that convinced Ajax of taking a gamble on him following the departure of Frank de Boer.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

However, emulating his predecessor's success in Amsterdam was always going to be difficult - De Boer having won four consecutive Eredivisie titles at Ajax - and an average display in the Europa League final is all Bosz has to look back on from his time with the Dutch giants.

Should the 53-year-old be given the boot in Dortmund, something which fans are already calling for just 12 games into the new season, Bosz will find it tough finding another big job in European football.

Club's in the top half of Europe's top five leagues are unlikely to give the Dutchman a chance after his time in Dortmund, so a return to Holland would be Bosz's best bet at securing another high-profile job.

Having previously worked at Feyenoord as a Sporting Director, and as a player, Bosz could have one foot in the door to try and restore his managerial reputation at De Kuip.