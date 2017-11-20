PHOTO: Lindelof's Girlfriend Trolls Him on Twitter (Again) Following Costly Slip Against Newcastle

Victor Lindelof gifted Newcastle an early goal when he slipped on the Old Trafford pitch on Saturday. But luckily for him, his Manchester United teammates were able to put four goals past the Magpies to claim a 4-1 win.

Of course he was always going to find a few trolls on his back, but he probably wasn't expecting his girlfriend, Maja Nilsson, to be one of them.

At the Unicef gala dinner tonight with my beautiful @majaenilsson. A post shared by Victor Lindelöf (@victorlindelof) on Nov 15, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Fortunately, she steered clear of poking fun at her man's performance, but did assign appliance shopping duties to him, possibly suggesting that he doesn't get much done around the house.

”Ska vi köpa en elvisp?” Ja älskling, köp den du så kan vi bestämma att du alltid vispar från och med nu. pic.twitter.com/1jEUWgofxZ — Maja Nilsson (@majanilsson) November 19, 2017

"We’re going to buy an electric mixer?" she tweeted. "Yes Darling, you buy it so we can determine that you always whisk from now on."

This wasn't the first time Maja exposed her man on social media. Last month, she tweeted a photo of a mattress gaffe he made when he purchased the wrong size.

Victors ansvarsområde var nya madrasser till sovrummen. Idag kom leveransen. pic.twitter.com/eDk57kJGKS — Maja Nilsson (@majanilsson) October 16, 2017

The tweet read: “Victor’s area of responsibility was the new mattresses in the bedrooms. Today came the delivery.”

Sort yourself out Victor!