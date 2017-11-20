PHOTO: Lindelof's Girlfriend Trolls Him on Twitter (Again) Following Costly Slip Against Newcastle

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Victor Lindelof gifted Newcastle an early goal when he slipped on the Old Trafford pitch on Saturday. But luckily for him, his Manchester United teammates were able to put four goals past the Magpies to claim a 4-1 win.

Of course he was always going to find a few trolls on his back, but he probably wasn't expecting his girlfriend, Maja Nilsson, to be one of them.

At the Unicef gala dinner tonight with my beautiful @majaenilsson.

A post shared by Victor Lindelöf (@victorlindelof) on

Fortunately, she steered clear of poking fun at her man's performance, but did assign appliance shopping duties to him, possibly suggesting that he doesn't get much done around the house.

"We’re going to buy an electric mixer?" she tweeted. "Yes Darling, you buy it so we can determine that you always whisk from now on."

This wasn't the first time Maja exposed her man on social media. Last month, she tweeted a photo of a mattress gaffe he made when he purchased the wrong size.

The tweet read: “Victor’s area of responsibility was the new mattresses in the bedrooms. Today came the delivery.”

Sort yourself out Victor!

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters