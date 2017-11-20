Real Madrid Consider Joachim Low as Pressure Mounts on Current Boss Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Germany head coach Joachim Low as a potential replacement should Zinedine Zidane not last at the Bernabeu for much longer.

Despite back-to-back Champions League titles and recent recognition at the FIFA Best awards, pressure is mounting on Zidane after a disappointing start to the 2017/18 campaign.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Los Blancos look set to only qualify in second place from their Champions League group, while poor results have seen Barcelona open up a 10-point advantage at the top of La Liga already. The most recent setback came in the form of a 0-0 draw in the Madrid derby against Atletico.

Real president Florentino Perez has famously had little patience with the Frenchman's predecessors. But while Don Balon claims the Bernabeu chief retains confidence in Zidane given his remarkable achievements in a short space of time, he does not want to be left unprepared.

As such, the Spanish gossip outlet suggests that Perez has settled on Low as a summer replacement if things do not improve for Zidane in the rest of the campaign.

Don Balon claims first contact with Low, 57, has been established and that he is 'delighted' by the prospect of making the move to Madrid.

Low has been German national team coach for the last 11 years after initially serving as an assistant under predecessor Jurgen Klinsmann. He famously guided the country to World Cup glory in 2014 and his team has been a regular feature in the latter stages of major tournaments.

His reputation as a coach is vast, but a concern for Real fans may be that his previous club experience isn't half as impressive. Low hasn't coached at club level since 2004 when he left his role with Austria Vienna.





He'd earlier managed in Turkey and his native Germany, with his highest profile jobs coming at Fenerbahce and Stuttgart in the 1990s.