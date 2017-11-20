Schalke Confirm Interest in Arsenal's Mesut Ozil But Rule Out Summer Move

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Schalke have let Mesut know that their doors will always be open to him, although they have no intention of making a move for the German star at any point next year.

Ozil was part of Schalke's academy as a youth player and made 39 appearances for the club before leaving for Werder Bremen. And the break up between the parties is understood to have gone down bitterly, although most of the details are unclear.

The playmaker refused to sign a new deal and his relationship with management became strained. Yet the head of Schalke’s supervisory board, Clemens Tonnies, insists that he still has a good relationship with the Arsenal man and isn't against a reunion.

He doesn't see it happening next year, though.

“I still have a great relationship with Mesut,” Tonnies told Kicker, via the Evening Standard. “We would definitely consider it [a return]. If it fits for both sides, it would be nice.

DAVID HECKER/GettyImages

“The player could say that he returns to his roots, and that he plays football in this stadium and for those fans and the region once again. But it will certainly not happen next season.”

Meanwhile, Ozil's situation at Arsenal remains the same, and he has yet to agree an extension with the North London side.

Arsene Wenger has set a December deadline for a resolution. And the French boss says he believes that Ozil, as well as Alexis Sanchez, loves the club and will make the right decision.

“I am convinced that they love the club and they love the team,” he said. “All the rest will be decided [soon]. When? I don’t really know. I’m not alone in mastering that.”

