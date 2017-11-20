West Brom Officially Confirm Sacking of Tony Pulis After Poor Start to the Season

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

West Bromwich Albion have sacked manager Tony Pulis after a poor start to the new Premier League season, the club confirmed on Monday

The Baggies are 17th following their 4-0 home defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, having only won two of their first 12 games. Assistant coach Gary Megson will take over from the Welshman until further notice, as the club search for a replacement.

Chairman John Williams said on the decision: "These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the club. We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.


"We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

