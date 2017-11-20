World Cup Winner David Villa Reveals Who He Would Like to See Win the Champions League

Former Barcelona striker David Villa has told Marca that he is hoping to see a power shift in Europe this season, with Atlético Madrid and Barcelona his two choices to overthrow Real Madrid at the summit of the footballing ladder.

The 35-year-old, who earned the nickname El Guaje (the kid) growing up in Spain, spent three years at Camp Nou following a £36m move from La Liga rivals Valencia.

Villa then moved to the Spanish capital to play for Atlético, eventually leaving Spain 12 months later to join New York City FC in 2014.

"They will be among the favourites, that's for sure," Villa said of Real Madrid's chances at securing a third consecutive Champions League trophy.

"I hope Atlético Madrid win the Champions League this time, or Barcelona, obviously."

Villa, who made 119 appearances for the Blaugrana in three years in Catalonia, has been one of the star players in Major League Soccer since moving to America three years ago and has been linked with a return to Europe.

However, the Spaniard has admitted that he is not interested in leaving the MLS and has even said that former teammates have been in contact over a potential move to the States.





"I think that anyone who has actually watched an MLS game can say that it's a very competitive, physical and attractive league," Villa continued.

"The MLS is growing a lot and is having more and more global impact. Many [former teammates] have called me and are interested in what's going on here.

"I'm very happy to know that people remember me but at the moment I'm very happy here and I'm not considering a return to Europe."