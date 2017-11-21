Arda Turan's Barcelona Future Remains Unclear as Club Denies Player Told Hierarchy of Plans to Leave

November 21, 2017

The future of Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan continues to remain unclear, after the Catalan giants have moved to quash reports from the Turkish media that the player met with club officials to demand a transfer. 

The 30-year-old hasn't played a single game for his side so far this season, as he has battled both a back and metatarsal injury.

As reported by Sport, Turkish outlet Fanatik claimed that Turan met with Barcelona general manager Pep Segura on Monday, and apparently said:

"“I will not change my opinion, Barça are the best club in the world and to play here was my dream. But the moment’s come for me to go.”

Fanatik contended that the Turkish international felt he wouldn't get enough playing time when returning from injury, and that his career was stalling due to the heavy competition for starting places at the Camp Nou. 


However, Sport claim that Barca have been adamant that their was not meeting between Turan and Segura, and that the Fanatik reports are inaccurate.

Turan's big money move to Barcelona has perhaps not been the step forward in his career he may have hoped. Having joined the club for around €40m in 2015, the pacy winger has failed to nail down a place in the starting XI. 

Having to settle for the role of impact substitute, Turan has still managed to score 15 goals in 55 appearances for the La Liga side.

Having made a name for himself as a real flair player at Galatasaray, Turan got his big move to Atlético Madrid in 2011. The tenacious midfielder became one of the league's best midfielders, and went on to win the La Liga title with the club in 2014. 

The future of Turan remains unclear, but he will be desperate to reignite his career as soon as possible.

