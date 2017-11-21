Barca Star Jordi Alba Claims Catalans Will Not Settle for Draw Against Juventus in Crucial CL Clash

Barcelona and Spain full-back Jordi Alba is adamant that Barcelona will go to Turin to face Juventus on Wednesday looking to win the game.

Speaking in an interview with Tuttosport, Alba believes you cannot play for Barcelona and only expect to draw a game, whilst he dreams of scoring past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon when the sides meet in their Champions League group game on Wednesday.

Alba said: "We are Barcelona, we don't settle for draws. We'll go in Turin to get a win. I'd like to score one past Buffon, like in the Euro's final, and swap shirts with him to add to my collection.

"Gigi is the best keeper in the history of football, and I was very sorry to see him crying. It's a real shame that he and Italy won't participate in the World Cup."

Alba has been part of a Barcelona squad that has started the season magnificently under new manager Ernesto Valverde.

The Catalan side currently top both La Liga and their Champions League group this season, without losing a game in either competition so far.

4 - @FCBarcelona have just conceded four goals in La Liga this season, their best start in terms of goals conceded after the first 12 games ever. Valverde pic.twitter.com/gsCxSDkLO1 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2017

They have done so without Neymar, who left in the summer for a record £198m move to PSG, although Alba believes Barcelona now have a playing style that suits both Lionel Messi and himself following the Brazilian's departure.

He continued, stating: "Leo is a phenomenon on the pitch and a normal guy off the pitch. There will be no one like Messi, ever. I feel lucky to play alongside him.

"Without Neymar we play differently, we don't have a wide left winger anymore, so that side is all mine. I'm protagonist again."

Alba and Barcelona have the chance to clinch qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win in Italy on Wednesday, before attention then turns to a top of the table clash against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium this Sunday.