Barca Star Jordi Alba Claims Catalans Will Not Settle for Draw Against Juventus in Crucial CL Clash

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

Barcelona and Spain full-back Jordi Alba is adamant that Barcelona will go to Turin to face Juventus on Wednesday looking to win the game. 

Speaking in an interview with Tuttosport, Alba believes you cannot play for Barcelona and only expect to draw a game, whilst he dreams of scoring past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon when the sides meet in their Champions League group game on Wednesday.

Alba said: "We are Barcelona, we don't settle for draws. We'll go in Turin to get a win. I'd like to score one past Buffon, like in the Euro's final, and swap shirts with him to add to my collection.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

"Gigi is the best keeper in the history of football, and I was very sorry to see him crying. It's a real shame that he and Italy won't participate in the World Cup."

Alba has been part of a Barcelona squad that has started the season magnificently under new manager Ernesto Valverde.

The Catalan side currently top both La Liga and their Champions League group this season, without losing a game in either competition so far. 

They have done so without Neymar, who left in the summer for a record £198m move to PSG, although Alba believes Barcelona now have a playing style that suits both Lionel Messi and himself following the Brazilian's departure.

He continued, stating: "Leo is a phenomenon on the pitch and a normal guy off the pitch. There will be no one like Messi, ever. I feel lucky to play alongside him. 

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"Without Neymar we play differently, we don't have a wide left winger anymore, so that side is all mine. I'm protagonist again."

Alba and Barcelona have the chance to clinch qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win in Italy on Wednesday, before attention then turns to a top of the table clash against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium this Sunday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters