Barcelona Legend Ronaldinho Claims Pep Guardiola Can Emulate Barcelona Success at Man City

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has claimed that Pep Guardiola can emulate the kind of success he enjoyed in Catalonia at Manchester City.

Guardiola is currently tearing up the Premier League in his second season as City boss. The Citizens are eight points clear at the top, undefeated having won 11 games of their 12 so far this term.

And now, with the free scoring side already having found the back of the net 40 times in the league, Ronaldinho admits that he can see a big future at the Etihad Stadium.

"I believe so." Ronaldinho told the Mirror when asked if Pep can reproduce his Barcelona success.

"As a player, he was already playing with a very technical mind, so he was playing as a coach, thinking about everything like a coach. So he has a deep knowledge of football.

"Wherever he goes, he understands much more than a normal coach. He ­understands the feeling on the field."

The Brazilian's Barca exit came before Guardiola took over at Camp Nou, and while he has never played underneath the Spaniard, Ronaldinho acknowledges how enjoyable it would be to play under him.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I had the ­opportunity to play with the biggest coach in my career - that was Frank Rijkaard.

"But Guardiola's style of ­arranging the team, passing the ball and the beautiful game that everybody likes to watch, means it would be a pleasure for any player to have the ­honour to play for him."

"I totally believe he will have a big part to play for City going forward," he said. "I love his style of playing. I truly believe that at City he will make a difference."