Barcelona Scout Everton's Nigerian Starlet Henry Onyekuru Amid Premier League Interest

Everton starlet Henry Onyekuru put in another match-winning performance for current side Anderlecht at the weekend and has now began attracting interest from sides other than parent-club Everton.

Whilst caretaker manager David Unsworth's outfit have struggled in front of goal this current campaign, the Nigerian international has been in great form during his time in Belgium.

The 20-year-old has bagged an impressive seven goals in 14 league games and has spearheaded his side to third place in the Belgian First Division. The young forward was particularly potent on Saturday and scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Royal Excel Mouscron.

Onyekuru's great performances over the last few weeks have got Everton fans hoping for an early return for the Nigerian, despite the deal originally going through due to issues regarding a work-permit.

However, according to reports Everton aren't the only club interested in securing his services this campaign.

According to Daily Post Nigeria, Catalan giants Barcelona are incredibly interested trying for the strikers services, having sent scouts to watch Anderlecht's match at the weekend - with representatives from Fiorentina, Ajax and PSV and Premier League clubs, Tottenham, Manchester United and Stoke City also present.

I remember watching this guy play, Winning premier league titles and being a huge inspiration for me and many other kids, Now we are teammates! God is Great! ⚽#ObiMikel#respect 🙌🏾🇳🇬🦅 pic.twitter.com/LeSE7aymbk — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) November 12, 2017

Onyekuru made his international debut in June in Nigeria's 3-0 win over Togo and also featured in the Super Eagles' World Cup qualifying match against Algeria this November, which ended in a 1-1 draw.