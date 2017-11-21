Barcelona Winger Gerard Deulofeu Gives Thanks to AC Milan After Resurgent 2017

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has spoken of the delightful time he spent in Milan at the start of 2017 - claiming that his loan spell in Serie A hugely benefited what was becoming a stagnating career.

The Spaniard re-joined Barcelona in the summer following a brilliant second half of last season after a tricky time at Everton before Christmas. The wide man scored four goals and managed three assists in his time at San Siro, reminding Europe that he still has a lot to offer.

And now, as he prepares to face another Serie A side in the form of Juventus on Wednesday, Deulofeu has opened up on his time in Italy: 

"Milan? It's been a really positive experience for me. I've been happy. They have welcomed me in an exceptional way, everyone from the coach to the staff, my teammates; I needed this warmth," Deulofeu told Extratime (via Gianluca Di Marzio).

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"I've played a lot and been happy on the pitch. It's been amazing 45 months, it was a long time since I didn't enjoy playing and I started to feel good on and off the pitch again at Milan. This club gave me everything."

Now having returned to Camp Nou, the 23-year-old admits that he's already come a long way since leaving Merseyside - but maintains that he needs to take advantage of his new opportunities in Catalonia. 

"I left England because I wasn't alright there. With the playing time I've had, I have been able to get back in the national team that I couldn't think about when I was at Everton, and after that Barcelona brought me back. I need to take advantage of it now". 

