Barcelona's Sergi Roberto Claims He Wants to Stay at Camp Nou for 'Life' Despite Juventus Rumours

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has claimed that he wants to remain the Camp Nou for the rest of his career, despite reports claiming that Juventus are weighing up a move for the right-back.

The 25-year old, who started out as a midfielder, has taken to the challenge of being Dani Alves' successor with gusto and has firmly established himself in the Barça starting XI.

In an interview with Marca, the Barcelona youth academy product spoke glowingly of his adoration for the club, quashing rumours of a potential move away for the Catalan giants.

"I'm very happy. I want to be at Barcelona, the club of my life," he insisted. "I hope to always be here. At the moment we are doing very well in each competition, but titles are won at the end of the season."

Barcelona have been in imperious form in La Liga so far this season, and sit ten points clear of their fierce rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table.

The unbeaten side have dropped just two points in their opening 12 matches, and would be way ahead on their own, if it wasn't for the impressive form of Valencia - who are also unbeaten and just four points behind Barça.

Roberto has been out with a hamstring strain since the end of October, but is expected to return to full fitness within the next couple of weeks.

Unfortunately for Roberto, he isn't likely to recover in time for next weekend's crucial clash against Valencia. The dynamo's return will be a huge boost for the club, who are desperate to regain their league crown from Real.