Cameo King! Stoke Veteran Crouch Sets New EPL Record With Appearance Against Brighton

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

He's set to turn 37 years of age at the end of January 2018, but that's not stopping Peter Crouch from packing football in any time soon.

The beanpole striker is as evergreen as ever and still regularly turns out in the Premier League for Stoke City, despite his advancing years.

He doesn't have the legs to start many matches in a row these days, but that hasn't stopped Crouch from appearing from the bench on a regular basis. 

Now, the ex-Liverpool and Portsmouth man has written his way into the history books with his latest cameo appearance in the 2-2 draw with Brighton on Monday:

Crouch's sub appearance saw him make a record 143rd appearances from the bench in England's top flight and, with it, broke the record set by former Newcastle frontman Shola Ameobi.

During that time, only Jermain Defoe, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nwankwo Kanu have notched more than Crouch's 15 strikes from the bench.

Expect Crouch to extend his record even further before he eventually hangs up his boots - providing Stoke offer him a new deal at the end of the season, that is!

