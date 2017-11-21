Cristiano Ronaldo's Team of Bodyguards Intervene as Fan Posing as a Journalist Tries to Get a Selfie

A fan who tried to get a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo was swiftly ejected from the superstar's vicinity, after he posed as a journalist covering Real Madrid's arrival at a Nicosia hotel.

CR7 and his teammates are in Cyprus for their final Champions League group stage match, and need a win to secure a safe passage through to the last 16.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Los Blancos stars were getting off their coach and Ronaldo was the attention of a fan who wanted to take his photograph with him.

He didn't get very far with his mission, and he was ushered away from Ronaldo as an entourage quickly surrounded the star and guided him towards the hotel.

Cristiano Ronaldo rushed away by bodyguards after security scare https://t.co/nD278TJxMz pic.twitter.com/nVlJYjEDZM — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 20, 2017

Extra security had been put in place for Madrid's arrival because they happen to be staying in the same hotel as Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is currently there on a state visit.

The incident comes shortly after a similar situation occurred during an away match with Getafe in which a fan went on to the pitch to greet the 32-year-old.

Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi had a similar thing happen to him in Montevideo Uruguay recently, but the Argentine made the kid's dream come true by calling him back to do photos.

