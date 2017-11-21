Cristiano Ronaldo's Team of Bodyguards Intervene as Fan Posing as a Journalist Tries to Get a Selfie

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

A fan who tried to get a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo was swiftly ejected from the superstar's vicinity, after he posed as a journalist covering Real Madrid's arrival at a Nicosia hotel.

CR7 and his teammates are in Cyprus for their final Champions League group stage match, and need a win to secure a safe passage through to the last 16.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

Los Blancos stars were getting off their coach and Ronaldo was the attention of a fan who wanted to take his photograph with him.

He didn't get very far with his mission, and he was ushered away from Ronaldo as an entourage quickly surrounded the star and guided him towards the hotel.

Extra security had been put in place for Madrid's arrival because they happen to be staying in the same hotel as Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is currently there on a state visit.

The incident comes shortly after a similar situation occurred during an away match with Getafe in which a fan went on to the pitch to greet the 32-year-old.

Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi had a similar thing happen to him in Montevideo Uruguay recently, but the Argentine made the kid's dream come true by calling him back to do photos.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters